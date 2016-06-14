French police killer had pledged allegiance to Islamic State: prosecutor

PARIS (Reuters) - The knifeman who killed a French police commander and his partner at their home on Monday had recently pledged allegiance to the head of the Islamic State and had a list of other targets, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Tuesday.

The attacker told police negotiators before he was killed in a raid on the house that he had answered a recent appeal by Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "to kill miscreants at home with their families", Molins told journalists.

Police found at the murder site a list of other potential targets that included the names of rappers, journalists, police officers and other public figures, Molins said, without giving their names.