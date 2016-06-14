FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

French police killer had pledged allegiance to Islamic State: prosecutor

A frame grab taken from Reuters video footage June 14, 2016 shows a still photograph of the suspected attacker, who police and justice sources have named as 25-year-old Larossi Abballa, who stabbed a police commander to death outside his home and later killed his partner on Monday in an attack in Magnanville, a suburb some 60 km (40 miles) west of Paris, France, and claimed by Islamic State.Social Media via REUTERS TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The knifeman who killed a French police commander and his partner at their home on Monday had recently pledged allegiance to the head of the Islamic State and had a list of other targets, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Tuesday.

The attacker told police negotiators before he was killed in a raid on the house that he had answered a recent appeal by Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "to kill miscreants at home with their families", Molins told journalists.

Police found at the murder site a list of other potential targets that included the names of rappers, journalists, police officers and other public figures, Molins said, without giving their names.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander

