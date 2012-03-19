Gunman in French shootings driven by racism: Sarkozy

Nicolas Sarkozy (R), France's President and UMP party candidate for 2012 French presidential election, and France's Education Minister Luc Chatel (L) leave the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012. A man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing two children and one adult, a police source said. Five people were injured in the attack, which occurred as students were arriving for morning classes at the Ozar Hatorah school, a city official said. REUTERS/Eric Cabanis/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Nicolas Sarkozy said that the same gunman who shot dead a teacher and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday was also responsible for the killing of three soldiers last week, apparently motivated by racism.

“We know that it is the same person and the same weapon that killed the soldiers, the children and the teacher,” Sarkozy said in a televised address, saying the terrorism alert level in France had been raised.

“This act is odious and cannot remain unpunished.”

Sarkozy also said he would suspend his campaign for France’s April-May presidential election until Wednesday.