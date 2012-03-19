FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France opens terrorism probe into shootings
#World News
March 19, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 6 years

France opens terrorism probe into shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing two children and one adult, a police source said. Five people were injured in the attack, which occurred as students were arriving for morning classes at the Ozar Hatorah school, a city official said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS (Reuters) - French anti-terrorism prosecutors will investigate the shooting of a teacher and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday and the shooting of three soldiers in two other separate incidents last week, they said.

Paris prosecutors said in a statement that they were opening anti-terrorism investigations into the three incidents following the shooting at the Ozar Hatorah school.

A man shot and killed at least four people, including three children, at the Jewish school in Toulouse in southwestern France on Monday.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Geert De Clercq

