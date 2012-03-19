France opens terrorism probe into shootings

PARIS (Reuters) - French anti-terrorism prosecutors will investigate the shooting of a teacher and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday and the shooting of three soldiers in two other separate incidents last week, they said.
Paris prosecutors said in a statement that they were opening anti-terrorism investigations into the three incidents following the shooting at the Ozar Hatorah school.
A man shot and killed at least four people, including three children, at the Jewish school in Toulouse in southwestern France on Monday.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Geert De Clercq