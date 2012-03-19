France opens terrorism probe into shootings

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing two children and one adult, a police source said. Five people were injured in the attack, which occurred as students were arriving for morning classes at the Ozar Hatorah school, a city official said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS (Reuters) - French anti-terrorism prosecutors will investigate the shooting of a teacher and three children at a Jewish school in Toulouse on Monday and the shooting of three soldiers in two other separate incidents last week, they said.

Paris prosecutors said in a statement that they were opening anti-terrorism investigations into the three incidents following the shooting at the Ozar Hatorah school.

A man shot and killed at least four people, including three children, at the Jewish school in Toulouse in southwestern France on Monday.