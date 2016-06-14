FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. in touch with France over Islamic State-inspired police killing: White House
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 5:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. in touch with France over Islamic State-inspired police killing: White House

Police man a roadblock at the scene where a French police commander was stabbed to death in front of his home in the Paris suburb of Magnanville, France, June 14, 2016.Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials have been in touch with French authorities about the killing of a French police commander and his partner by a man who may have had an affiliation with Islamic State militants, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said President Barack Obama was aware of the reports of the killing by Larossi Abballa, 25, a Frenchman who pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a video uploaded from the victims' home.

"This is obviously a concerning situation that is only enhanced by the fact that there are indications that the killer may have had a terrorist affiliation. So U.S. officials have been in touch with French authorities," Earnest told a briefing.

"Our counter-terrorism partnership is critical to the security of both of our countries," he added. "So I would anticipate that the United States will do what we can to assist French authorities as they conduct this investigation."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
