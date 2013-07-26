FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler to take legal action against France in refrigerant spat
July 26, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Daimler to take legal action against France in refrigerant spat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will take legal action against France for blocking the registration of certain, new Mercedes-Benz cars equipped with a refrigerant being phased out by the European Union.

Daimler said they did not share the view of French authorities, who cited Article 29 of an EU framework directive allowing them to cease the registration of new cars in extreme cases where a vehicle poses a considerable risk for traffic safety or seriously jeopardizes the environment or public health.

“This argument is absolutely incomprehensible and cannot be applied in this case since virtually all new and used cars on European roads are equipped with the proven and safe refrigerant R134a and will continue to be so until the end of 2016,” the company said in a written statement on Friday.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

