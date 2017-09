French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech after a defence council meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France will reduce by more than half the number of army job cuts it initially planned over the next five years to ensure it has the resources to counter terrorism threats at home and abroad, a source at the offices of President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

“The military budget forecasts 34,000 job cuts, (but) 18,500 will now be preserved,” the source said.