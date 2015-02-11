French 2015 deficit target at risk: audit body head

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s deficit reduction drive is at risk of coming in below target in 2015 as tax revenues and spending cuts fall short of the government’s expectations, the head of the public auditing body said on Wednesday.

The euro zone’s second-largest economy has repeatedly missed fiscal targets. It is aiming to bring back its deficit to 4.1 percent by the end of 2015, and its 4.4 percent public deficit-to-GDP ratio goal in 2014, even if respected, will be higher than initial pledges.

Presenting his auditing body’s annual report, Cour des Comptes chief Didier Migaud said the government’s ability to respect its 2015 target of a deficit reduced to 4.1 percent of gross domestic product was “uncertain”.

In the report, the Cour des Comptes said the government should maintain its rigorous management of public finances to ensure international markets did not lose faith in France.

“The confidence that our country enjoys in political, economic and financial circles at a European and international level is not infinite,” the president of the independent Cour des Comptes said.

“Even if the 2014 results are better than the 4.4 percent forecast, France’s ability to meet its commitments remains uncertain for 2015,” he said.

With France under scrutiny from the European Commission ahead of an EU decision in March on its fiscal slippages, Paris is keen to show that it has cut spending and that its latest target has been met.

Preliminary finance ministry figures published on Jan. 15 showed state spending dropped by 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) in 2014 compared with 2013, excluding debt and pension costs.

However, the state auditor questioned whether Paris would be able to meet its 2015 spending cut targets.

“In terms of spending there is a risk on achieving the 21 billion euros of announced savings,” Migaud said.

He said that was linked in particular to weak inflation on anticipated savings.