FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to give more budget-cutting details in weeks ahead: Sapin
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 26, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

France to give more budget-cutting details in weeks ahead: Sapin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

VIENNA (Reuters) - France will do whatever it takes to cut its budget deficit this year, with more details to emerge within weeks, Finance Minister Michel Sapin told reporters during a visit to Vienna on Thursday.

“We will do what we have to do because France respects its commitments and will respect in 2015 its commitments to reduce its structural deficit, the 0.5 percent ... we will see all that specified in the coming weeks,” he said.

The French government promised on Thursday to eke out new savings to show the European Commission it could hit its deficit-cutting targets, a day after the EU executive gave it a guarded reprieve on broken fiscal promises.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.