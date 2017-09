French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls reaffirmed on Wednesday that France intended to keep a promise to EU partners to bring its public deficit down to three percent of output by 2015.

“That is the target and we must reach it,” Valls, speaking a day after French parliament backed a 50-billion-euro package of savings measures through to 2017, told France Inter radio.