FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says will back down over Bayer acne pill
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 30, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 4 years

France says will back down over Bayer acne pill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An illustration picture shows blister-packs and a box of acne drug Diane-35, which is also used as a contraceptive, in a pharmacy in Andernos, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s health regulator said on Thursday it would comply with the European Commission if it ruled that Bayer acne pill Diane 35 and its generic versions were safe to use in some cases.

However, it added it would keep sales of the treatment on hold until then.

France is the only EU country where sales of the treatment were suspended earlier this year after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to its use.

Diane 35 reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even though it is not approved for this use.

Following a formal safety review, conducted at the request of French authorities, the European Medicines Agency concluded earlier this month that the benefits of Diane 35 outweighed the risks - provided measures were taken to minimize the chance of blood clots forming in veins and arteries.

These recommendations were endorsed on Thursday by a European Union body representing EU member states and will be sent to the European Commission, which will adopt a legally binding decision in the coming weeks.

The French government in January also stopped reimbursing prescription costs of third and fourth-generation birth-control pills and restricted their use after a woman sued Bayer over alleged side effects.

Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Lionel Laurent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.