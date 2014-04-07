FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 5 earthquake felt in southeastern France
April 7, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5 earthquake felt in southeastern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICE, France (Reuters) - A magnitude 5 earthquake was felt in southeastern France on Monday, according to a provisional reading from the National Network for Seismic Monitoring.

The quake, at 3.27 p.m. ET (1927 GMT), was centered about 50 km (30 miles) inland from the Riviera city of Nice and was close to the Italian border, at a depth of 5 km.

No damage was immediately reported, Pierre-Martin Charpenel, mayor of Barcelonnette, a town near the epicenter, told BFMTV.

Strong earthquakes are rare in France.

Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

