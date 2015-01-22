FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Germany should remember to respect ECB independence: French finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday that Germany should remember to respect the independence of the European Central Bank after the head of Germany’s central bank said its action was subject to legal limits.

The ECB has won crucial legal support for its pledge to buy government bonds, a measure supported by the French government but criticized by some German policymakers.

“The Germans have taught us to respect the independence of the European Central Bank,” Sapin told France Info radio. “They must remember that themselves.”

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Andrew Callus

