FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France "trusts" ECB will act on Spanish, Italian yields
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 27, 2012 / 6:19 AM / 5 years ago

France "trusts" ECB will act on Spanish, Italian yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he trusted that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) governor would do what was necessary to calm markets and bring down Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

“I trust (ECB governor) Mr. Draghi to do exactly what is needed, that is to act so that markets are appeased and there can be a relaxation of the interest rates for Spain, for Italy,” Moscovici told France 2 television.

ECB Governor Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was ready to do whatever it took to save the euro, including acting to bring down borrowing costs, read by markets as a signal that the bank may be ready to buy more Italian and Spanish bonds.

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.