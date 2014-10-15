FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government eyes 5-10 billion euros in asset sales over 18 months
October 15, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

French government eyes 5-10 billion euros in asset sales over 18 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he planned to sell between 5 and 10 billion euros ($6.33-12.66 billion) of government assets over the next 18 months.

Speaking at a news conference outlining a series of economic reforms aimed at cutting the country’s public deficit, he said there would be asset sales “in several sectors”.

He added that “the desire of the government is not to privatize EDF (EDF.PA)”.

The state power firm is one of the government’s most significant corporate holdings. It has over 84 percent.

Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by James Regan

