FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
French central banker urges presidential candidates to heed deficit targets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

French central banker urges presidential candidates to heed deficit targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a news conference held at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016.Ng Han Guan

PARIS (Reuters) - France's central bank governor warned presidential candidates on Tuesday that French credibility in Europe hinged on the country respecting the current government's plans to bring the public deficit in line with EU limits next year.

The main conservative candidates all have programs that would put France on course to break the current Socialist government's promises to cut the deficit to less than 3 percent of economic output next year.

"All of our European partners expect our deficit to be at less than 3 percent in 2017," Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Europe 1 radio.

"If we are going to be listened to and believed then getting to less than 3 percent is a central condition for our credibility and influence in Europe," he added.

In preparation for the publication of the 2017 budget at the end of the month, President Francois Hollande's government is to update its main economic and deficit forecasts on Tuesday.

So far it has targeted a deficit of 2.7 percent of GDP next year, which would be the first time in a decade that the deficit was in line with the EU's target of no more than 3 percent.

The European Commission has been criticized for not punishing countries that overrun EU budget and debt targets, after it spared Spain and Portugal this summer despite their excessive budget deficits.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.