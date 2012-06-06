French economy worsening fast, business boss says

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy is deteriorating rapidly due to uncertainties over the future of the euro zone, the head of the main employers’ body said on Wednesday.

France, the euro zone’s second largest economy, posted zero growth in the first quarter as consumption stalled, exports slowed and businesses cut back their investment.

Many economists expect the economy to contract slightly in the second quarter before returning to anemic growth later in the year.

“What is worrying is that the economic situation is deteriorating... it’s deteriorating relatively quickly,” Laurence Parisot, the president of the Medef employers’ association, said on RTL radio.

Parisot said the situation had been worsening for the last month with company orders falling and liquid assets weakening.

France’s new Socialist government is trying to prevent a feared wave of factory closures with a planned law to force companies to sell plants they want to get rid of as unemployment runs at close to a 13-year high.

Recent surveys of purchasing managers at French firms suggest that activity in the service sector shrank at its steepest rate in seven months in May.

Ballooning bank woes in Spain and political turmoil in Greece have plunged the euro zone back into crisis with European Union leaders set to discuss efforts for closer fiscal and economic union at a June 28-29 summit.

France is pushing for a joint mechanism for banking regulation, including a common resolution fund and deposit guarantee mechanism, which would break a vicious circle between weakening national finances and ailing banks in countries such as Spain.

“There is an acceleration that worries us,” Parisot said. “It can be explained by the uncertainty over the future of the euro zone. You have to understand that every company are putting their investment projects on hold, given the doubts surrounding not just the situation in Greece, but also Spain.”