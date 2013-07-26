French consumer confidence rises off record-lows

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer sentiment improved in July from record lows as worries about rising unemployment eased, data showed on Friday, adding to recent signs of a tentative recovery in the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

The consumer confidence index compiled by national statistics office INSEE rose to 82, the highest in three months though still far below the long-term average of 100.

The reading beat even the highest forecasts of 15 economists polled by Reuters, who on average expected the indicator would be at 79.

The consumer confidence indicator had been falling over the past year in parallel with jobless numbers, which edged up to a new all-time high of 3.279 million in June, labor ministry data showed on Wednesday.

But industry surveys have lately painted a less bleak picture for the months ahead, with a purchasing managers’ survey showing that the slump in French business activity moderated more than expected in July.

The June consumer confidence figure was revised to 79, unchanged from May and up from an initial reading of 78, the lowest in records going back to 1972.

Households’ view on the outlook for their standard of living improved, with that indicator up six points in July, but the reading is still nearly three times lower than its long-term average.

Anticipations that unemployment will rise were markedly lower than in June, down 17 points to a one-year low, but still double the indicator’s long-term average.

“In any case, with unemployment at a record high and rising, and tighter fiscal policy, we do not expect a change in consumers’ mood to be translated into a sharp improvement in consumption levels,” Diego Iscaro of IHS Global Insight said in a note.

The INSEE statistics office will publish consumer spending data for June on July 31. French consumers spent significantly more than economists had expected in May.

The French consumer confidence data added to signs of recovery both in France and in Europe, after private industry in the euro zone bounced back to growth this month as factories increased output for the first time in well over a year.

In the bloc’s largest economy, Germany, the private sector expanded for a third consecutive month in July as the manufacturing sector returned to growth, Markit’s preliminary composite Purchasing Managers’ Index showed this week.

While a purchasing managers’ index for France stayed just below the threshold between contraction and expansion, it did improve, adding to INSEE forecasts that the country pulled out of a shallow recession in the second quarter.

* GRAPHIC: French consumer confidence and spending

