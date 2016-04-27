FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French April consumer confidence stable at 94
April 27, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

French April consumer confidence stable at 94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The slogan "Less than one Euro" is seen at the fruits and vegetables section of an Auchan supermarket in Nice, France, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer confidence was stable at 94 in April, the official INSEE statistics agency said on Wednesday, unchanged from March and below the average of expectations.

A Reuters poll of nine economists had an average forecast of 95. The highest forecast was 96 and the lowest was 93.

The index, which is not closely correlated to consumer spending trends, hit an all-time low in May and June 2013 of 79. The highest level since the survey was conducted on a monthly basis was 125 in January 2001.

Reporting by Paris Newsroom

