FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France seeks to delay deficit target until 2018: Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 23, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

France seeks to delay deficit target until 2018: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - France wants to delay a target for bringing its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP by three years until 2018, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, in an advance copy of its Tuesday edition.

The French government has requested a three-year extension to the 2015 deadline as it wants to keep the debate over unpopular austerity measures and structural reforms out of the 2017 presidential election campaign, the paper said, citing EU Commission sources.

European Union finance ministers in 2013 gave France a two-year extension until 2015 to bring its deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP.

But Paris has repeatedly said it only expects to achieve that target by 2017.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the Handelsblatt story. A source in President Francois Hollande’s office said it did not comment on rumors.

The commission will decide on its response to France’s request in the first week of March, Handelsblatt said, adding that German EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger was watching the decision with some concern.

“The Stability Pact’s credibility is being put to the test,” Handelsblatt quoted Oettinger as saying.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Frankfurt and Ingrid Melander in Paris; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.