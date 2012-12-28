France to review 2013 growth forecast by April: finance minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France will review before it hands in its annual long-term deficit reduction strategy to the European Commission in April whether its 2013 economic growth forecast is viable, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

“There is currently no reason to change our growth forecast for 2013, I‘m sticking with 0.8 percent” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a visit to Paris’ Orly airport.

Speaking of the April deadline for turning in its deficit strategy, Moscovici said: “That’s when we will see if this growth outlook is or is not credible or valid.”