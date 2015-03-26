FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French economy grew 0.1 percent in fourth quarter, up 0.4 percent overall in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 26, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

French economy grew 0.1 percent in fourth quarter, up 0.4 percent overall in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - - The French economy grew by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, official data showed on Thursday, confirming a first estimate and meeting analysts’ expectations.

The result meant the euro zone’s second-largest economy grew by 0.4 percent over the course of last year, matching the government’s estimate, data published by the INSEE national statistics agency showed.

For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s

For further details from INSEE: here

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.