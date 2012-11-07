EU sees France missing 2013 deficit target

PARIS (Reuters) - France will miss a target of trimming its public deficit to 3 percent of output next year as tax hikes made in the name of fiscal rigor undermine growth, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The EU’s executive arm saw economic growth in the euro zone’s second largest economy at just 0.4 percent next year -- half the 0.8 percent level on which the 2013 budget is based and held back largely by tax increases that will hurt consumer spending.

The Commission said France’s budget deficit would fall to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product next year, above the EU target, and would only drop below 3 percent in 2014.

“After three quarters of stagnating GDP and historically low levels of corporate profitability, prospects for an imminent recovery have waned,” the report said. “Specific downward risks relating to the French economy weigh on the potential recovery.”

The Commission said that tax hikes programmed in the 2013 budget were likely to weigh on consumer spending as well as employment, holding up recovery next year, while declining competitiveness could reduce exports.

At a weekly news conference, a government spokeswoman said France’s target of bringing the deficit to 3 percent of economic output next year was “realistic and ambitious”.

However the Commission forecast matches International Monetary Fund estimates for both growth and deficit reduction and is slightly more optimistic on GDP than a Reuters poll of economists, which predicted growth 0.3 percent next year.

France’s 2012 deficit is seen around 4.5 percent of output.

President Francois Hollande unveiled in September France’s toughest budget in 30 years, relying on a combination of hefty tax hikes for companies and the wealthy and caps on public spending to bring the deficit down by 30 billion euros.

Hollande’s fiscal credibility is under scrutiny from foreign investors who are concerned France’s record-low bond yields do not reflect the fragility of its economy.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told journalists in Brussels the forecast was based on a view that domestic demand would be more subdued than anticipated by the French government.

However, Rehn welcomed the launch on Tuesday of a package of measures to revive France’s struggling industrial sector, calling efforts to lower labor costs “positive and important”.

The Commission also highlighted stronger capital requirements for banks as potentially limiting new lending, which would have a knock-on effect for investment and business sentiment on the whole.

(Fixes typo in second paragraph)