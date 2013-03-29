FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French consumer spending drops again in February
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 29, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

French consumer spending drops again in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer spending dropped again in February, falling by 0.2 percent after contracting by 0.9 percent in January, data showed on Friday, piling further gloom on the euro zone’s second largest economy.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected household spending to grow by 0.4 percent in February.

The INSEE official statistics office said the drop was mainly due to a 6.1 percent drop in clothing and textile sales, while car sales, which were sharply down in January, inched back up.

Household spending is the motor of France’s 2 trillion euro economy but it has been weak for months, with consumers worried over spiralling unemployment, now at a more than 15-year high.

Household purchasing power in France’s stagnating economy contracted by 0.4 percent in 2012, the first time it has shrunk since 1984, data showed on Wednesday.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.