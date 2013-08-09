French industrial output falls 1.4 percent in June

View of motorsport racing tyres stocked in the Michelin tyre company's factory in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French industrial output shrank by 1.4 percent in June from May, data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Friday, adding to signs that any recovery in the euro zone’s second largest economy would remain fragile.

A Reuters poll of 23 economists had forecast an increase of 0.1 percent on average. Expectations ranged from -0.5 percent to 0.5 percent.

The contraction was driven by a decrease in the production of food and agricultural goods as well as in energy and mining.

Industrial output was nevertheless up 1.4 percent quarter on quarter.