French business climate improved markedly in September: Moscovici
September 24, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

French business climate improved markedly in September: Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French business morale improved substantially in September, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday, referring to data to be published by national statistics office INSEE on Wednesday.

The data would add to the indicators showing an improvement in the euro zone’s second-largest economy, after a survey by data compiler Markit showed on Monday that business activity grew in September for the first time since early 2012.

“There are (several items of) good news. I will tell you one that will come out of INSEE tomorrow. The business climate ... improved substantially in September,” Moscovici told France 2 television.

Mentioning another indicator, Moscovici said the “turning point” index for business morale, through which INSEE tries to get advance indication of a trend, changed in September after being negative throughout the past two years.

French industrial morale rose more than expected in August to reach its highest level in since late 2011.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

