Tepid French recovery to lag broader euro zone: INSEE

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy got off to a slow start this year and will only catch up with the pace of recovery in the broader euro zone in the second quarter, France’s national statistics office said on Thursday.

The second-biggest economy in the bloc eked out growth of just 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year as household consumption stalled, the INSEE statistics office estimated.

In the second quarter it will expand 0.3 percent, putting France on a par with euro zone growth, INSEE said.

“All in all, the upturn in the French economy is likely to lag behind that of the euro zone as a whole in the first half of 2014,” INSEE said in its quarterly economic outlook.

It forecast euro zone economic growth of 0.4 percent in the first quarter and 0.3 percent in the next three months.

France’s economy expanded 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2013. The first official figures for the first quarter of this year are due out on May 15.

INSEE predicted that household consumption would rebound in the second quarter on stronger spending on energy and cars after both were particularly weak in the first quarter.

The agency also saw feeble corporate investment in the first half of the year, dropping back from a surge at the end of last year when some firms splurged on heavy vehicles before new environmental standards came into force.

INSEE estimated that a corporate tax credit scheme could lift companies’ profit margins, the weakest in the euro zone according to Eurostat figures, to 29.1 percent from 28.1 percent last year.

That would help buoy employment in the private sector, which was seen adding 2,000 non-farm jobs in the first and second quarters. In turn, the unemployment rate was seen holding steady at 10.2 percent.

With plenty of slack still seen in the slowly recovering economy, INSEE said price pressures would remain moderate, forecasting 12-month inflation would edge up from 0.7 percent in the first quarter to 0.9 percent in the second quarter.