FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French 2014 welfare deficit drops to 9.7 billion euros
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 17, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

French 2014 welfare deficit drops to 9.7 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The deficit of France’s welfare system fell to 9.7 billion euros ($10.28 billion) in 2014, two billion euros less than expected and down from 12.5 billion euros in 2013, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

France’s Socialist government is struggling to bring its public deficit down to three percent of gross domestic product by 2017, having been granted three extensions on the original deadline by the European Union’s executive arm.

The welfare system’s deficit makes up about 11 percent of France’s overall public deficit.

The Finance Ministry, confirming data first published in business daily Les Echos, said in a statement that the healthcare system’s deficit had reached 6.5 billion euros versus 7.3 billion euros forecast in December.

The retirement system’s deficit reached 1.2 billion euros versus 1.6 billion, it said.

Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.