FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of France puts first-quarter growth estimate back up to 0.4 percent
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of France puts first-quarter growth estimate back up to 0.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France put its estimate for first quarter growth in the French economy back up to 0.4 percent on Thursday, raising it from an earlier forecast of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter and citing stronger foreign demand as a driver.

“In March, industrial production rose and deliveries accelerated. Activity intensified in the non-automobile transport equipment, chemicals and agri-food sectors. The electrical equipment sector continued to gain ground,” the central bank said.

“Stronger foreign demand helped drive a rise in new orders. Order books returned to satisfactory levels in certain sectors, such as the agri-food and automobile industries,” it said.

The commentary was part of a monthly survey that the central bank publishes. It said an index it produces to show trends in business confidence rose to 97 in March from 96 in February in the manufacturing sector while it held steady in the services sector at 93.

Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.