INSEE nudges its French second quarter growth forecast higher

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy will grow more strongly than expected in the second quarter of this year, matching expected growth across the broader euro zone after three years of underperformance, national statistics agency INSEE said on Thursday.

INSEE raised its forecast for second-quarter GDP growth to 0.5 percent, compared with a forecast of 0.4 percent in its last review in December. It kept its forecast of first-quarter GDP growth unchanged at 0.3 percent.

"Overall, GDP is expected to grow solidly in the first half of 2017 ... French activity would in this way recover a comparable rhythm to that of its neighbors, after three years of weaker growth than that of the euro zone," it said in a quarterly report.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said INSEE's forecasts showed that "the recovery seen since 2015 in France is solid and they confirm that the government's hypothesis of 1.5 percent growth in 2017 is serious".

The euro zone's second-biggest economy picked up speed in the final three months of last year, growing by 0.4 percent, thanks to more buoyant consumer and investment spending, after a lackluster performance in the previous two quarters.

The euro zone as a whole is also showing signs of stronger growth, suggesting its economy is finally on the mend after years of crisis.

INSEE's figures show the forecaster does not expect France's economy will suffer from uncertainty surrounding the April and May presidential election, where one of the front-runners, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, wants to take France out of the euro single currency.

Indeed, INSEE said its studies showed that election campaigns had a favorable effect on household confidence, but this effect was short-lived.

French economic growth last year was weighed down by a collapse in agricultural production, strikes at French refineries over government labor reforms and a drop in tourism following deadly Islamist attacks.

INSEE sees unemployment staying stable at 9.5 percent in the first and second quarters of 2017, down from 9.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Inflation is seen jumping to 1.3 percent in the first quarter from 0.6 percent in the last quarter of 2016 before dipping to 1.1 percent in the second quarter.