FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
French public deficit slightly misses government target in 2016
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 24, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

French public deficit slightly misses government target in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin attends a news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Mario Centeno (not pictured) in Lisbon, Portugal March 7, 2017.Rafael Marchante

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government cut the public sector deficit last year slightly less than planned, data from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Friday.

INSEE said in a preliminary estimate that the deficit fell to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 from 3.5 percent in 2015, revised from 3.4 percent previously.

The result fell short of the government's target to cut the deficit to 3.3 percent last year.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a statement that "the conditions are in place" for the deficit to fall in line with an EU limit of 3 percent this year.

However, the government to be formed after France's two-round presidential election in April and May may revise that commitment.

INSEE also said that gross national debt rose last year to 96.0 percent of economic output from 95.6 percent, in line with the government's target for 96.1 percent.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.