Bank of France estimates French second-quarter GDP growth at 0.5 percent

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France on Tuesday estimated French second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth to come in at 0.5 percent, adding there were signs of a pick-up in industrial production last month.

The Bank of France's business climate survey for the industrial sector stood at 104 points in April, up from 103 points in March.

Its business climate indicator for the services sector dipped to 100 points in April from 101 points in March.