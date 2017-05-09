FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France estimates French second-quarter GDP growth at 0.5 percent
May 9, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 3 months ago

Bank of France estimates French second-quarter GDP growth at 0.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk on the esplanade of La Defense at the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France, March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017.Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - The Bank of France on Tuesday estimated French second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth to come in at 0.5 percent, adding there were signs of a pick-up in industrial production last month.

The Bank of France's business climate survey for the industrial sector stood at 104 points in April, up from 103 points in March.

Its business climate indicator for the services sector dipped to 100 points in April from 101 points in March.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Adrian Croft

