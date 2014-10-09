FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French minister eyes motorway toll profits to replace ecotax
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 9, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

French minister eyes motorway toll profits to replace ecotax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday that she was in favor of imposing a levy on profits from lucrative motorway toll operations to replace revenue from a suspended “ecotax” on heavy truck traffic.

“My priority leans toward a levy on profits from the motorways ... This levy must be put in place,” Royal said, adding that it was “shocking” to see toll operators taking advantage of monopoly-like positions.

Reporting by Marion Douet; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.