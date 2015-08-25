FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French economy minister: want to cut govt spending to euro zone levels by 2022
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

French economy minister: want to cut govt spending to euro zone levels by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France wants to sink government spending to average euro zone levels by 2022.

He was speaking at an event with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the German capital.

France has come under pressure from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut government spending to help reduce its budget deficit.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
