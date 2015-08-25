French economy minister: want to cut govt spending to euro zone levels by 2022

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France wants to sink government spending to average euro zone levels by 2022.

He was speaking at an event with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the German capital.

France has come under pressure from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut government spending to help reduce its budget deficit.