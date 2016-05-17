FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French growth revisions show slightly wider 2015 deficit, debt
May 17, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

French growth revisions show slightly wider 2015 deficit, debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The financial district of La Defense is seen at dusk near Paris, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s public deficit and public debt ratios for 2015 were revised upward by the national statistics office INSEE on Tuesday as it adjusted its GDP estimates for the three past years.

France had a public deficit of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, slightly higher than the previous estimate of 3.5 percent, INSEE said in a statement.

The French public debt-to-GDP ratio was revised up to 96.1 percent from 95.7 percent, INSEE said.

French GDP grew by 1.3 percent in 2015, INSEE said. That compares with a 1.2 percent estimate published earlier this year - a figure that was working-day adjusted.

INSEE said 2014 growth was revised up to 0.6 percent from the previous 0.2 percent.

However, growth for 2013 was revised down to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
