#Business News
June 4, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

IMF sees French unemployment rising further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it saw the French government hard-pressed to meet its goal of reversing a long-running trend of rising unemployment by the end of this year.

“It will be difficult to reverse unemployment before the end of the year,” the IMF’s Mission Chief for France, Edward Gardner, told reporters, noting France’s economic situation points to the jobless rate continuing to rise.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Bremer and Christian Plumb

