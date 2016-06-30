FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French inflation at sixth month high of 0.3 percent in June
June 30, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

French inflation at sixth month high of 0.3 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A nun pushes a trolley at the fruits and vegetables pavilion in Rungis International food market in Rungis, south of Paris, December 11, 2015.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June from May, giving an annual rate of 0.3 percent, the highest since January, a preliminary reading of EU-harmonized data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 21 economists had an average forecast for annual inflation of 0.3 percent, with estimates ranging from 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent. FRCPIP=ECI

Separately, INSEE said producer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, but fell 3.5 percent over 12 months.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

