French inflation at sixth month high of 0.3 percent in June

PARIS (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in June from May, giving an annual rate of 0.3 percent, the highest since January, a preliminary reading of EU-harmonized data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of 21 economists had an average forecast for annual inflation of 0.3 percent, with estimates ranging from 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent. FRCPIP=ECI

Separately, INSEE said producer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, but fell 3.5 percent over 12 months.