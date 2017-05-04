FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French manufacturers to hike investment 6 percent in 2017: INSEE survey
May 4, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 3 months ago

French manufacturers to hike investment 6 percent in 2017: INSEE survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works at a glass factory in La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin, near Orleans, France March 10, 2017.Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French manufacturing companies expect to boost investments this year by six percent, the most since 2011, a quarterly survey by the INSEE official statistics office showed on Thursday.

The estimate was up slightly from five percent the last time the survey was conducted in January and follows a four percent increase in 2016, INSEE said.

Manufacturers of electrical, electronic and machine equipment expected particularly strong investments this year, flagging a 27 percent increase.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

