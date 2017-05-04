French manufacturers to hike investment 6 percent in 2017: INSEE survey

PARIS (Reuters) - French manufacturing companies expect to boost investments this year by six percent, the most since 2011, a quarterly survey by the INSEE official statistics office showed on Thursday.
The estimate was up slightly from five percent the last time the survey was conducted in January and follows a four percent increase in 2016, INSEE said.
Manufacturers of electrical, electronic and machine equipment expected particularly strong investments this year, flagging a 27 percent increase.
