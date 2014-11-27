FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says Juncker investment plan needs more money
November 27, 2014 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

France's Hollande says Juncker investment plan needs more money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that the European Commission’s plan to boost investment in Europe needed more money, stepping up French calls for a more ambitious plan.

“The resources (of the plan) will have to be increased,” Hollande said, referring to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plan.

France’s center-left government has long lobbied for the region to embark on a concerted effort to boost growth, a move resisted notably by Germany’s ruling conservatives, who argue that budgetary rigor and economic reform are the priorities.

Juncker unveiled a 300-billion euro plan he hopes will boost investment without adding to public debt by leveraging large sums of private sector cash with a 21-billion-euro fund to be managed by the European Investment Bank.

Reporting By Michel Rose and Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Ingrid Melander

