#Business News
May 8, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

EU Commission likely to raise France growth forecast: Moscovici

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during a news conference with Portugal's Finance minister Mario Centeno (not pictured) in Lisbon, Portugal March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission will probably raise its growth forecast for France from the 1.3 percent it predicted last week, European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday.

“There are improvements in terms of growth, it is slow, we had 1.2 percent in 2015, we have 1.3 percent for 2016, we have 1.7 percent for 2017, and the truth is we will probably adjust 2016 higher because the first quarter was better than the figures we incorporated in our initial forecast,” he said, speaking on BFM TV.

The euro zone as a whole is expected to grow 1.6 percent this year and 1.8 percent next year, after 1.7 percent in 2015, according to the figures published on Tuesday.

The French economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, according to figures published by the INSEE national statistics agency on April 29.

Reporting by James Regan and Chine Labbe; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
