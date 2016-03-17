FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French government to lift civil service pay freeze: unions
March 17, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

French government to lift civil service pay freeze: unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will lift a six-year-old freeze on civil servants’ pay, union sources said after talks with the government on Thursday, saying the resulting wage increase was too little.

Unions said that government plans to lift the civil servant wage reference index by 0.5 percent in November and again by the same amount in March 2017 was not enough and demanded a better offer, the sources said.

The Socialist government offered the pay increase as it struggles to defuse anger among trade unions and students over a planned labor reform with a second wave of protests in as many weeks due on Thursday.

The pay increase adds to growing strain on the government’s budget after promises made since the start of the year to encourage hiring, help farmers and most recently aid youths find work.

Nonetheless, Finance Minister Michel Sapin has repeatedly asserted that France will stick to its target of cutting the public deficit to 3.3 percent of economic output, as promised to Paris’ EU partners.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
