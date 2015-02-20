French private sector grows at fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in February: PMI

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s private sector has unexpectedly expanded at the fastest rate in 3-1/2 years this month, a survey showed on Friday.

Markit’s preliminary composite purchasing managers’ index jumped to 52.2 from 49.3 in January. It was the highest reading since August 2011 and the first reading above the 50-point line denoting growth since last April.

In the services sector, the PMI stood at 53.4, also the highest reading since August 2011, thanks to strong new business and business expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the service sector to contract slightly with a reading of 49.8.

The manufacturing figure, however, missed analysts’ expectations. The reading for the sector fell to 47.7 from 49.2 last month, confounding expectations for a slight improvement to 49.5.