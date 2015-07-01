French manufacturers emerged from recession in June: PMI

PARIS, (Reuters) - France’s manufacturing sector grew in June for the first time since April 2014, a survey showed on Wednesday -- a further signal that the euro zone’s second-largest economy is recovering after years of stagnation.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI) compiled by Markit showed a reading of 50.7 in June, above the 50-point dividing line between expansion and contraction for the first time in 14 months.

That compared to a reading of 49.4 in May and was marginally better than a preliminary “flash” reading for June of 50.5.

“The French manufacturing sector edged further in the right direction during June, with output and new orders broadly stabilizing. This was reflected in firms’ hiring decisions, with the rate of job shedding easing to a marginal pace,” Markit economist Jack Kennedy said.

The survey’s reading for manufacturing output also topped 50, coming in at 50.1 in June after 48.6 in May.

Strong competitive pressures nevertheless continued to prevent manufacturers passing on rises in input costs to consumers, Kennedy said.

The overall PMI reading is an aggregate of readings on several fronts including output, prices, orders and hiring.