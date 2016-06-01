FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
French factory activity shrinks for third straight month in May - PMI
#Business News
June 1, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

French factory activity shrinks for third straight month in May - PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Halogen inserts for low-energy consumption light bulbs are seen at an Osram factory in Molsheim, eastern France December 11, 2008.Vincent Kessler

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - French manufacturing activity contracted for the third straight month in May, although not as sharply as in April, as another round of price cuts failed to prop up sales, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Data compiler Markit said its final purchasing managers' index rose to 48.4 in May from 48.0 in April.

That was slightly higher than a preliminary reading of 48.3 but remained below the 50-point line dividing expansions in

activity from contractions.

"French manufacturers continued to face a difficult operating environment in May, with output and employment falling

at sharper rates," Markit economist Jack Kennedy said.

"Soft demand conditions continue to hold back new order intakes, leading manufacturers to cut their output prices

further in a bid to stimulate sales," he added.

New orders and export orders declined for the fifth consecutive month, while staffing levels fell for the third

month in a row.

