France says will meet EU structural deficit target
February 25, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

France says will meet EU structural deficit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s finance minister pledged on Wednesday to meet an EU structural deficit target in 2015 after the European Commission said this would be key to avoiding sanctions for broken fiscal promises in the coming months.

“France will respect its commitments to do such an adjustment (of its deficit) in 2015,” Michel Sapin said in a statement of a target of making a structural deficit cut of 0.5 percentage points of GDP this year.

The European Commission said earlier France would have an extra two years, until 2017, to bring its overall public deficit under the EU’s cap of 3 percent of GDP.

Sapin said the analysis of the situation by the European Commission and France were convergent. The low euro, cheap oil, low interest rates and realistic deficit targets all support the return to growth, he said.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
