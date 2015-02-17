Key French reform bill must go through: PM Valls

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls vowed on Tuesday to do whatever was necessary to ensure a controversial flagship economic reform bill passed into law.

“The government will do whatever is needed to make sure this bill goes through,” Valls told French parliament at the start of a session due later to vote on a package of deregulation and other measures aimed at stimulating growth and employment.

Earlier, Valls received a mandate from his cabinet to use a rare decree mechanism to pass the text.