My reforms are working, French economy minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s economy minister said on Tuesday his flagship deregulation reforms were working six months after they became law, citing job creation in the transport sector and cheaper property deals as proof less red tape can spur growth.

Emmanuel Macron, an ex-investment banker whose pro-business reforms have caused friction within the Socialist government, hailed the 1,300 jobs created since August in the intercity coach industry alone as an illustration of how the euro zone’s second-biggest economy could boost a still-weak recovery.

“This law was not perfect, it was not enough for some, too abrupt for others, but it has put the country in motion, has given new rights, increased mobility, transparency and activity,” Macron told reporters. “It works.”

Macron’s reforms, which cut red tape in a wide variety of areas and brought greater competition to the legal profession, had met fierce resistance among left-wing lawmakers and had to be forced through parliament with a rarely used executive decree.

While many measures look modest in comparison to reforms undertaken by France’s neighbors, Macron argues they can catalyze changes to the culture of a nation built on a consensus for strong state intervention.

In a study on the coach sector published on Tuesday, France Strategies, a think-tank attached to the prime minister’s office, said seven new bus companies had transported 1.5 million people in six months, up from 110,000 in 2014, and created 1,300 jobs, mostly drivers.

Macron said the new bus routes were competing mostly with individual car journeys and not with national railway company SNCF, as some Socialist lawmakers had feared, even allowing journeys which would not have been made otherwise.

Allowing more shops to open on Sundays and late in the evening had created “several thousand new jobs”, Macron said, citing a shopping center near the Eiffel Tower which had hired 200 people since the law took effect.

Sunday opening remains controversial though. Famed department stores such as Galeries Lafayette have yet to find an agreement with unions. The minister said he hoped a deal could be struck in the next weeks or months.

In another much-resisted measure, notary fees levied on small property transactions were cut by up to 70 percent, which Macron said would spur sales of small plots of land, cellars or parking lots stifled by fees often higher than the asset’s value. “These measures are a breath of fresh air,” he said.