FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French government cancels ecotax contract with Atlantia-led group
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 30, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

French government cancels ecotax contract with Atlantia-led group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS/MILAN (Reuters) - France will cancel a multi-million-euro contract with a consortium led by Italy’s Atlantia (ATL.MI) after scrapping the “ecotax” road toll the consortium was to collect, a junior minister said on Thursday.

In a letter to the Ecomouv consortium, the French government raised doubts over the validity of the contract, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies told lawmakers, in a bid to avoid paying potentially as much as up to 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in cancellation fines and other costs.

Atlantia, which owns 70 percent of Ecomouv, reacted by saying that the contract safeguards its investments.

“The contract agreed between Ecomouv and the French government envisaged the possibility for the state to cancel the ecotax project by giving notice of it by Oct. 31 and paying an indemnity,” the company said in a statement.

France earlier this month scrapped plans for the already watered-down ecotax, which had initially been designed to raise about 1 billion euros in tax. The plan prompted nationwide truck driver protests last year.

The tolls were due to be introduced at the start of next year after three months of testing. The contract awarded to Ecomouv had originally envisaged a launch this year.

Reporting by Gregory Blachier in Paris and Francesca Landini in Milan; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.