FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt close to 1 bln euro French arms purchases: paper
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Egypt close to 1 bln euro French arms purchases: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Egypt is preparing to buy French warships and a military satellite in deals worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), La Tribune newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The four naval vessels to be built by French naval shipyard DCNS include two Gowind corvettes, the newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The military satellite would be supplied jointly by Airbus Space Systems, part of Airbus Group, and Thales Alenia Space, owned by French arms firm Thales and Italy’s Finmeccanica, recently renamed Leonardo.

Thales also owns 35 percent of the DCNS shipyard.

None of the companies agreed to comment.

The deals are expected to be signed during a visit to Egypt by French President Francois Hollande on April 18.

Egypt had originally been reported to be in talks to buy two French military satellites.

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.