5 months ago
Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 5 months ago

Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.

Cairo has sought to boost its military power in the face of years of insurgency in northern Sinai and fears the conflict in neighboring Libya could spill over.

The deal includes 24 Rafale jets, France's first overseas export of the fighter jet made by Dassault Aviation SA, a Fremm naval frigate and MBDA air-to-air missiles.

Last year, Egypt also received the first of two French Mistral helicopter carriers and signed separate deals worth about 2 billion euros with France during a visit by French President Francois Hollande to Cairo.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Mark Potter

