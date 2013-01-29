FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi cancels Paris visit amid crisis at home
#World News
January 29, 2013 / 7:44 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's Mursi cancels Paris visit amid crisis at home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi has canceled a planned visit to Paris this week, France’s presidency said on Tuesday, as a political crisis flares in Egypt.

Mursi had been due to arrive in Paris on Thursday afternoon following a visit to Berlin on Wednesday and later meet Hollande over breakfast on Friday.

Mursi’s spokesman Yasser Ali said in Cairo that the president would reschedule a visit at another time.

When pressed to give a reason, he said: “The president will travel to Germany on a one-day trip and return to Egypt to closely follow the situation.”

Mursi declared a month-long state of emergency on Monday in three cities on the Suez Canal in the face of violent anti-government protests.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Marwa Awad in Cairo; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

